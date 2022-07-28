Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $23.67

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.67, but opened at $22.60. Criteo shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Criteo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Criteo’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after buying an additional 269,271 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

