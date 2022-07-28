Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.84). Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.94. The company has a market cap of £10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.71.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

