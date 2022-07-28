Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Down 1.7%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.34). Approximately 5,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 28,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.51 million and a PE ratio of -8.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

