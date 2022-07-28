CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1,464.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $294,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRWD traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $176.58. 25,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,960. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.