CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Market Cap Reaches $125,670.90

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $125,670.90 and approximately $894.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

