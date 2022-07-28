CryptoTask (CTASK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $229.00

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.0933 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $101,098.79 and $229.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 56.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00033058 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,664 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task.

CryptoTask Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

