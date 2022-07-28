CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $24,242.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,827.34 or 1.00006939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00257083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00046128 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

