D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Sells $388,600.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 52,518 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

