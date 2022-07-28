Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $280.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.74. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.