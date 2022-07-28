Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

ES opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

