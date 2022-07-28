Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after buying an additional 102,824 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,379,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

