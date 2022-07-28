Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Institutional Trading of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 173,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 729,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 169,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

