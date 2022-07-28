DeepOnion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $179.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $179.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015545 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008233 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,703,688 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

