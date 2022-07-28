Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Lowered to €66.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from €69.50 ($70.92) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($81.63) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €31.00 ($31.63) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

