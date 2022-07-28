Delphi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 95,077 shares during the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital comprises 0.9% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OXLC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 7,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,173. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

