Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $123.29 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

