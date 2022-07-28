DinoSwap (DINO) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

DinoSwap (DINO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $206,628.23 and approximately $17,659.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00033058 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,120,234 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DinoSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects.

