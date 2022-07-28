Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 31,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,387,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $921,000.

NUGT opened at $29.42 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74.

