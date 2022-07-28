Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.40. 38,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,349. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

