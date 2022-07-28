Donna L. Abelli Sells 750 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.08. 5,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.77. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $93.52.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Independent Bank by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Independent Bank by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

