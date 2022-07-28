Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $161.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.19.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

