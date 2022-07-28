Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for approximately 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dover worth $43,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DOV opened at $130.10 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.