Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.71. 10,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

