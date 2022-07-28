Dovu Price Down 24.5% This Week (DOV)

Dovu (DOV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $18,184.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,939.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003806 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00126819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 931,157,114 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dovu

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

