Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 127 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $475.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.22 and a 200-day moving average of $526.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

