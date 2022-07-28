Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.54. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

