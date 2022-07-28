Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $5.46 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $224.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

