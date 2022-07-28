Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

