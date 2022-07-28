Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 30.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in DexCom by 31.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 566.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

