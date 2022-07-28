Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Announces Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Driven Brands updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.17 EPS.

Driven Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.50. 17,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,429. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,900,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Driven Brands by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,552,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Driven Brands by 145.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 115,641 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

