Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Driven Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DRVN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 31,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,429. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Driven Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

