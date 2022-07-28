Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.
Driven Brands Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of DRVN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 31,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,429. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.