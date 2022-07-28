Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 136,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.
Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.
