Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dune Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DUNE opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Dune Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Trading of Dune Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUNE. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,847,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in Dune Acquisition by 869.3% in the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 538,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dune Acquisition by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 853,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 397,269 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Dune Acquisition by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 650,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 263,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Dune Acquisition by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 292,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 208,735 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

