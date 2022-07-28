Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the bank on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

