East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

