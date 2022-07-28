Ecovyst (ECVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ecovyst Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ecovyst news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Feehan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,898.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 212.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 21.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

