Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.99

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.30. Edap Tms shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 49,290 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 68.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 68,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.