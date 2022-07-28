EDBI Pte Ltd Makes New $563,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for approximately 0.4% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,240,792 in the last three months.

HOOD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057,270. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

