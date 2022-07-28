Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $648,598.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,113.38 or 1.00013290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003837 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00126434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,978,444,434 coins and its circulating supply is 6,349,801,988 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

