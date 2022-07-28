Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $77.26

Shares of Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.26 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 72.40 ($0.87). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 75.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 923,150 shares changing hands.

Ediston Property Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £164.84 million and a PE ratio of 456.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 22.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.10.

Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

