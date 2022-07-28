Efinity Token One Day Volume Reaches $3.92 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $31.07 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,939.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003806 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00126819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

EFI is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

