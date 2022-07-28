Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Elevance Health worth $316,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 22,083.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 97,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 97,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.15.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $467.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.