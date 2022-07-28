Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Elevation Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of ELEV stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.
Insider Transactions at Elevation Oncology
In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,895,276.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,341,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
