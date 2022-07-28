Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Elys Game Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 38.99% and a negative return on equity of 136.64%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.