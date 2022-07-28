EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.68 billion.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

