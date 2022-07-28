Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) rose 18.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 514,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 502,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 37.37 and a current ratio of 37.97. The stock has a market cap of C$207.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Emerita Resources Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,023,080.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

