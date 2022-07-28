Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

ESRT stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -116.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

