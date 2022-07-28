Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.38 and last traded at $51.31. 4,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 205,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,633,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after acquiring an additional 181,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,428,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

