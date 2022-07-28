Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,772,941 shares.The stock last traded at $44.18 and had previously closed at $44.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.