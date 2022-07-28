Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $175,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,667,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

NYSE ETR opened at $111.06 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.